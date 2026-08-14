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The Community Campfire

2026 PCHS football preview with KPCW announcer Matt Strater

Published August 14, 2026 at 12:18 PM MDT
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Photo of Park City HS football at Dozier Field
KPCW

For this week's Skinny on Sports, Coach Skinner sits down with KPCW announcer Matt Strater to highlight the Park City Miner's upcoming 2026 season.

Coach Skinner and Matt Strater discuss the upcoming road heavy schedule, the timeline for the completion of the new facilities for the Miners, and key players to look out for this season. They also discuss Park City's new head coach, Coach G. They highlight the coach's offensive and defensive philosophies.

Tune in on Fridays at 7 p.m. to hear KPCW's coverage of Park City Miners football!

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