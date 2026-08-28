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The Community Campfire

Where is the village? How the Motherhood Circle is creating community for new moms

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published August 28, 2026 at 3:22 PM MDT
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The Motherhood Circle
Christian Center of Park City
The Motherhood Circle

Where is the village when you’re raising a family? For new and expecting mothers in the Wasatch Back, the answer might be found at the Motherhood Circle, a free, twice-yearly event created by the Christian Center of Park City and Hive Family Collective. Sixteen community partners come together to offer everything from health care and child care information to car seat installation, diapers and essential baby supplies. But the event is designed to be more than a resource fair. It’s a place for mothers to meet, connect and realize they’re not navigating parenthood alone.

The next Motherhood Circle is Oct. 6, with registration opening August 31. In this episode of The Community Campfire, we step inside a celebration for new and expecting mothers where practical resources, shared experiences and the simple power of connection come together.

The Motherhood Circle
Christian Center of Park City
The Motherhood Circle

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson