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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Wakely

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published September 4, 2026 at 2:17 PM MDT
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Singer-songwriter Jack Wakely LIVE in the KPCW Studio
Mitchell Elliott
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KPCW
Singer-songwriter Jack Wakely LIVE in the KPCW Studio

Singer-songwriter Jack Wakely joins the Community Campfire to talk about the story behind his project Wakely, a name borrowed from his grandmother’s maiden name, and his album “Kind Eyes,” a collection of songs rooted in love, comfort and connection.

Wakely shares how studying at Berklee College of Music changed the way he approaches songwriting and introduced him to musicians who remain collaborators today. He also compares performing in Los Angeles’ crowded music scene with the enthusiastic audiences he’s found in Utah, and explains how producing music for other artists has helped him loosen his grip on perfectionism and rediscover the fun of creating.

And, of course, we couldn’t let him leave without playing a little music. Wakely performs two original songs live in the KPCW studios, “Don’t Forget I Love You” and “Melted Away.”

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick