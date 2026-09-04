LIVE from the KPCW studio: Wakely

Singer-songwriter Jack Wakely joins the Community Campfire to talk about the story behind his project Wakely, a name borrowed from his grandmother’s maiden name, and his album “Kind Eyes,” a collection of songs rooted in love, comfort and connection.

Wakely shares how studying at Berklee College of Music changed the way he approaches songwriting and introduced him to musicians who remain collaborators today. He also compares performing in Los Angeles’ crowded music scene with the enthusiastic audiences he’s found in Utah, and explains how producing music for other artists has helped him loosen his grip on perfectionism and rediscover the fun of creating.

And, of course, we couldn’t let him leave without playing a little music. Wakely performs two original songs live in the KPCW studios, “Don’t Forget I Love You” and “Melted Away.”