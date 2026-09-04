New coach Kyle Hartzel looks to keep Park City lacrosse on top

New Park City High School boys lacrosse head coach Kyle Hartzel joins The Skinny on Sports to talk about taking the reins of the defending 5A state champions following the retirement of Michael Persky.

Hartzel brings an extensive lacrosse résumé to Park City, including national championships at Salisbury University, three professional championships, a 2018 Team USA gold medal and experience playing in both the MLL and Premier Lacrosse League. He has also coached at the professional and college levels and runs System 81, a defensive training and clinic program.

Hartzel says he’s looking to build on Park City’s established culture rather than rebuild, with an emphasis on relentless effort and aggressive defense. Beyond winning, he says his biggest goal is developing strong students and good men while helping players who want to take their game to the next level.