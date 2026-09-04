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The Community Campfire

New coach Kyle Hartzel looks to keep Park City lacrosse on top

By Bill Skinner
Published September 4, 2026 at 2:36 PM MDT
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Kyle Hartzell (#61) of the California Redwoods during the 2026 PLL Regular Season, The Week 6 match up of the Carolina Chaos and the California Redwoods at the Torero Stadium, San Diego, California. On Sunday, June 28th, 2026. (Photo by Dawson Knoch/PLL)
Dawson Knoch/Dawson Knoch/Premier Lacrosse League
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Premier Lacrosse League
Kyle Hartzell (#61) of the California Redwoods during the 2026 PLL Regular Season, The Week 6 match up of the Carolina Chaos and the California Redwoods at the Torero Stadium, San Diego, California. On Sunday, June 28th, 2026. (Photo by Dawson Knoch/PLL)

New Park City High School boys lacrosse head coach Kyle Hartzel joins The Skinny on Sports to talk about taking the reins of the defending 5A state champions following the retirement of Michael Persky.

Hartzel brings an extensive lacrosse résumé to Park City, including national championships at Salisbury University, three professional championships, a 2018 Team USA gold medal and experience playing in both the MLL and Premier Lacrosse League. He has also coached at the professional and college levels and runs System 81, a defensive training and clinic program.

Hartzel says he’s looking to build on Park City’s established culture rather than rebuild, with an emphasis on relentless effort and aggressive defense. Beyond winning, he says his biggest goal is developing strong students and good men while helping players who want to take their game to the next level.

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Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner