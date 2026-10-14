Bill SkinnerAssistant Programming Manager & Weekend Host
Bill Skinner discovered Park City on a ski trip in 2008. He heard the calling and finally made it his home in 2020. After wrapping up a 25-year career in geophysics, Skinner jumped at the chance to join the KPCW production team in March 2023. He is now living those teenage dreams of working in radio.
When not spinning records, he is probably watching or playing some type of sport (Go Astros, Rockets and Texans!), hiking, skiing, relaxing with a good movie or hanging out with his wife and two daughters.
Skinner hosts the KPCW Weekend Report Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Then he kicks off your music weekends on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.
-
On this week's The Community Campfire, take a stroll down memory lane with Jim Kohler, who recalls the Christmas traditions and familiar faces that helped build the town of Midway.Then, dive into the magic of literacy and imagination with our feature on Katrina Kmak's legendary story hour at The Park City Library.Coach Skinner and sports intern Matthew Traub dish on the latest local and national sports.And on his final Community Campfire appearance, KPCW’s Mitchell Elliott reflects on a life in music from cello and bass to production and radio programming, and shares original songs before saying goodbye.
-
“You Can See Everything” is the highest grossing documentary in 15 years and even claimed the #1 box office spot in its third week of release. This week’s Friday Film Review looks at what the buzz is all about.
-
Los Miners quedan fuera de las eliminatorias de fútbol americano, mientras que los Wildcats y los Braves avanzanPark City, South Summit y North Summit saltaron al terreno de juego la noche del viernes para la ronda de apertura de las eliminatorias del fútbol americano preparatorio (high school football).
-
Park City, South Summit, and North Summit took the field Friday night for the opening round of the high school football playoffs.
-
This week on The Community Campfire, discover how the Summit Clubhouse is creating connection and hope for people navigating mental illness, hit the ice with Coach Skinner and sports intern Matthew Traub to meet the new Wasatch Railers high school hockey team and head under the sea with the young cast of Egyptian Youth Theatre’s "Finding Nemo Jr.
-
Coach Skinner and KPCW sports intern Matthew Traub hit the ice with the Wasatch Railers, a new co-ed high school hockey club bringing players from Wasatch, Deer Creek and South Summit together for its inaugural season.
-
Park City High junior Cadan Flynn tells how a chance encounter led this rising magician to the Magic Castle's Junior Society in Hollywood. Then, Dena Stewart’s determination to push for additional screening beyond a routine mammogram led to an MRI, early detection and a diagnosis that saved her life. Coach Skinner and sports intern Matthew Traub have the latest on local sports and more.And Kate Chanson, Shannon Runyon, and Rylee McDonald preview Mountain Town Music’s Celebration of Southern Rock, featuring an all-star lineup of Utah musicians at The Marquis Park City.
-
This week, Amber takes a walk through the North Fields for a closer look at the land, the people who care for it, and the future they hope to protect.Then, Andrea sits down with Vicki Plumb, who has volunteered in Summit County Jail for three years and shares how it has impacted her life.Coach Skinner digs into Park City High School volleyball, and sports intern Matthew Traub has the latest updates on local sports.And our musical sesh features musicians Lil & Warren, who stopped by The Local View for a chat with Claire Wiley last week.
-
Park City High School Volleyball coach Bethany Byers and senior captains Olivia Taberacci and Genevieve Louis talk about the their end of season push to make the playoffs, the importance of volleyball in their growth, being a leader, and invite everyone to next week's Senior Night.
-
Park City, Deer Creek, and Wasatch wrapped up the high school football regular season Wednesday night.