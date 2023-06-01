© 2023 KPCW

Bill Skinner

Bill Skinner

KPCW Host / Production Specialist

Bill Skinner discovered Park City on a ski trip in 2008. He heard the calling and finally made it his home in 2020. After wrapping up a 25-year career in geophysics, Skinner jumped at the chance to join the KPCW production team in March 2023. He is now living those teenage dreams of working in radio.

When not spinning records, he is probably watching or playing some type of sport (Go Astros, Rockets and Texans!), hiking, skiing, relaxing with a good movie or hanging out with his wife and two daughters.

Skinner hosts the KPCW Weekend Report Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Then he kicks off your music weekends on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1p.m.