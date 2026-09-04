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The Community Campfire

The community behind the avalanche forecast

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published September 4, 2026 at 2:35 PM MDT
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Utah Avalanche Center Executive Director Nazz Kurth
Casey Shaw
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Nazz Kurth
Utah Avalanche Center Executive Director Nazz Kurth

What keeps people coming back to the backcountry, even when they know how quickly the mountains can change? And what does it take to build a community around helping one another come home safely?

Nazz Kurth in the backcountry
Dave Green
/
Nazz Kurth
Nazz Kurth in the backcountry

Those questions are personal for Utah Avalanche Center Executive Director Nazz Kurth. His own journey into the backcountry has shaped the way he thinks about risk, responsibility and the remarkable community that has grown around Utah’s mountains.

This is a story about the pull of the mountains, the people who care for one another in them, and why getting home safely is at the heart of it all.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson