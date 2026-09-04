The community behind the avalanche forecast

What keeps people coming back to the backcountry, even when they know how quickly the mountains can change? And what does it take to build a community around helping one another come home safely?

Dave Green / Nazz Kurth Nazz Kurth in the backcountry

Those questions are personal for Utah Avalanche Center Executive Director Nazz Kurth. His own journey into the backcountry has shaped the way he thinks about risk, responsibility and the remarkable community that has grown around Utah’s mountains.

This is a story about the pull of the mountains, the people who care for one another in them, and why getting home safely is at the heart of it all.