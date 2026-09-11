She didn't buy a house. She bought time.

For three and a half years, Britt Blomquist drove her two young daughters from Provo to Park City for work, leaving home before sunrise and getting back after dark. The commute took a toll, but finding an affordable home in Summit County felt almost impossible.

Then a friend spotted a sign in Silver Creek Village and suggested Britt make a call. The number led her to Habitat for Humanity, and what followed was a demanding journey of financial education, volunteer hours and plenty of uncertainty.

Britt's story is a glimpse at what affordable housing can mean for a working family, and how the meaning of home changes when you finally have a place to call your own.