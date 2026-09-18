Behind the mic with KPCW Volunteer DJ Ian Karr

DJ Ian Karr brings over 40 years of experience as an award-winning filmmaker and media producer to his role as a volunteer DJ at KPCW. His extensive background in broadcasting includes a notable turn co-hosting Jackie's Joke Hunt on SiriusXM alongside Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling, former head writer for The Howard Stern Show. Beyond his work in comedy radio and film—where he recently directed the feature documentary Joke Man—Ian's musical journey as a DJ spans multiple genres. After spending his early years spinning classic country hits, he evolved his on-air style into smooth jazz, blending relaxed melodies, sharp humor, and four decades of storytelling expertise into every broadcast.



