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KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

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LIVE UPDATES

LIVE: KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive - Day 1

Published September 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive is one of two biannual fundraising efforts to support the station.
KPCW
KPCW's Summer Pledge Drive is one of two biannual fundraising efforts to support the station.

WHAT IS SUMMER PLEDGE DRIVE?

KPCW’s biannual pledge drives are our biggest fundraisers of the year, ensuring the programming and services we provide the community are always available to anyone, anywhere, anytime—always for free.

Between Sept. 14 and Sept. 17, KPCW is welcoming local nonprofits to join us on the air to help fundraise for the station.

To show our appreciation, KPCW provides FREE underwriting to save on marketing dollars down the road. This means when you donate to KPCW, it not only supports us, but also these organizations.

As a public radio station, one of KPCW's primary sources of funding comes from individual donations. This support from readers like you allows us to continue serving as the voice of the Wasatch Back.

Find all of our fundraising updates and coverage from inside the KPCW studios below.

Click HERE to donate now!

SCHEDULE OF ON-AIR GUESTS

See which of our nonprofit partners will be on air when throughout the week!

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