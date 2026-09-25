Classic Rock All Stars hit Main Street in local benefit concert

Tonight, classic rock takes over The Marquis on Main Street and it’s all for a good cause. The Classic Rock All Stars are bringing the music of Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, The Who, the Rolling Stones and more to Park City for a one-night-only benefit concert.

Net proceeds will support three local youth organizations: the Park City Education Foundation, Park City Ski & Snowboard and Park City Swimming Boosters. The concert is the brainchild of Park City resident and longtime Las Vegas event producer Branan Allison, who joins the show along with musician Brody Dolyniuk of the Classic Rock All Stars.

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/classic-rock-all-stars-the-marquis-park-city-tickets/15031723