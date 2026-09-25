© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Classic Rock All Stars hit Main Street in local benefit concert

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Classic Rock All Stars
source1events
Classic Rock All Stars

Tonight, classic rock takes over The Marquis on Main Street and it’s all for a good cause. The Classic Rock All Stars are bringing the music of Led Zeppelin, Queen, Pink Floyd, The Who, the Rolling Stones and more to Park City for a one-night-only benefit concert.

Net proceeds will support three local youth organizations: the Park City Education Foundation, Park City Ski & Snowboard and Park City Swimming Boosters. The concert is the brainchild of Park City resident and longtime Las Vegas event producer Branan Allison, who joins the show along with musician Brody Dolyniuk of the Classic Rock All Stars.

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/classic-rock-all-stars-the-marquis-park-city-tickets/15031723

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick