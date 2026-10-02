Park City, Wasatch high schools to face off in classic rivalry
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Coach Bill Skinner and KPCW high school sports intern Matthew Traub run through the latest Wasatch Back high school sports, including Friday night's Park City-Wasatch football rivalry game. And get an update on Park City’s new athletic facilities.
Plus, they check in on the Park City Outliers, local athletes competing at the college level, the MLB playoffs, NHL and NFL action, and this weekend’s college football matchups.