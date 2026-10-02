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The Community Campfire

Park City, Wasatch high schools to face off in classic rivalry

By Bill Skinner
Published October 2, 2026 at 1:42 PM MDT
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Bill Skinner
KPCW
Bill Skinner

Coach Bill Skinner and KPCW high school sports intern Matthew Traub run through the latest Wasatch Back high school sports, including Friday night's Park City-Wasatch football rivalry game. And get an update on Park City’s new athletic facilities.

Plus, they check in on the Park City Outliers, local athletes competing at the college level, the MLB playoffs, NHL and NFL action, and this weekend’s college football matchups.

The Community Campfire
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner