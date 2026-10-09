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The Community Campfire

PC Flag Football is growing by leaps and bounds

By Bill Skinner
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:53 AM MDT
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Park City Flag Football runing drills during practice at Dozier Field
KPCW
Park City Flag Football runing drills during practice at Dozier Field

Girls’ flag football is taking off, and Park City High School’s program is midway through its second season with 45 players across three teams. Coach Brandon Heaney and players Brighton Heaney and Ellie Crutchfield share how the program began, what they’ve learned, and how the team has grown together.

They’re also looking ahead to their first home games at Dozer Field this Monday starting at 6:45 p.m. Fans are invited to come cheer them on rain or snow!

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner