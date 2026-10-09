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The Community Campfire

Wasatch Back Devastation Relief: If everybody brings something

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:52 AM MDT
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Wasatch Back Devastation Relief team
Merranie Karen
Wasatch Back Devastation Relief team

Nobody plans for the worst day of their life. When it comes, the question left behind is what happens next, and who shows up.

In this episode of Community Campfire, Amber Johnson joins a fall ride into the mountains with a small Wasatch Back nonprofit and the neighbors who keep it going. There are bumpy roads, big views and plenty of laughter. Some came to give back. Some came to remember someone.

Along the way, there are quiet circles, stories that stay with you and lessons about what a community can do together. Everyone has something to offer. All are welcome here.

Wasatch Back Devastation Relief
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Wasatch Back Devastation Relief
Amber Johnson / KPCW
Wasatch Back Devastation Relief team
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Wasatch Back Devastation Relief team
Amber Johnson / KPCW
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Wasatch Back Devastation Relief

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson