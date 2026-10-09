Wasatch Back Devastation Relief: If everybody brings something

Nobody plans for the worst day of their life. When it comes, the question left behind is what happens next, and who shows up.

In this episode of Community Campfire, Amber Johnson joins a fall ride into the mountains with a small Wasatch Back nonprofit and the neighbors who keep it going. There are bumpy roads, big views and plenty of laughter. Some came to give back. Some came to remember someone.

Along the way, there are quiet circles, stories that stay with you and lessons about what a community can do together. Everyone has something to offer. All are welcome here.