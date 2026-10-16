The North Fields: The heart and lungs of the Heber Valley

Northwest of Heber City, the North Fields are part of the working landscape that has shaped the valley for generations. At a community walk organized by the nonprofit Fields & Forks, Amber Johnson heads out through the farmland, where the views stretch wide, the cows are curious and the land has plenty to say to those willing to slow down and listen.

Along the way, she meets people who see the North Fields as more than open space. They share what makes this landscape special, what it means to the valley and why its future matters. It’s a chance to get to know a familiar stretch of the Heber Valley a little differently, and consider what many hope will still be here for generations to come.