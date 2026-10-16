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The Community Campfire

The North Fields: The heart and lungs of the Heber Valley

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published October 16, 2026 at 12:23 PM MDT
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A cow poses for a photo in the North Fields
Amber Johnson
/
KPCW
A cow poses for a photo in the North Fields

Northwest of Heber City, the North Fields are part of the working landscape that has shaped the valley for generations. At a community walk organized by the nonprofit Fields & Forks, Amber Johnson heads out through the farmland, where the views stretch wide, the cows are curious and the land has plenty to say to those willing to slow down and listen.

Along the way, she meets people who see the North Fields as more than open space. They share what makes this landscape special, what it means to the valley and why its future matters. It’s a chance to get to know a familiar stretch of the Heber Valley a little differently, and consider what many hope will still be here for generations to come.

A stream running through the North Fields
1 of 2  — north fields creek (PC Amber Johnson).jpg
A stream running through the North Fields
Amber Johnson / KPCW
Wasatch Open Lands lanyards
2 of 2  — north fields lanyards (PC Amber Johnson).jpg
Amber Johnson / KPCW

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson