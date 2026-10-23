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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

A Park City teen magician's lucky break

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published October 23, 2026 at 1:45 PM MDT
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E. Louise Kelly
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KPCW

Cadan Flynn never planned on being a magician. He was a quiet kid who loved chemistry and math. Then he learned one card trick, tried it on another person, and the reaction he got changed everything.

Now 17, he has turned that rush into a business, starting out as a bike-powered street act and building a growing reputation for close-up magic at community events.

In this episode of Community Campfire, we sit down with Cadan to talk about nerve, luck and the serendipitous little moments that decide where we end up. And yes, Hollywood's Magic Castle is somewhere in the mix.

Pick a card. Cadan Flynn is worth the wait.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson