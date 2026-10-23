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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Kate Chanson, Shannon Runyon and Rylee McDonald

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published October 23, 2026 at 1:45 PM MDT
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Kate Chanson (top), Shannon Runyon (left), and Rylee McDonald (right) performing in the KPCW studio
KPCW
Kate Chanson (top), Shannon Runyon (left), and Rylee McDonald (right) performing in the KPCW studio

Community Campfire gets ready to rock as Kate Chanson, Shannon Runyon, and Rylee McDonald stop by for this week’s Music Sesh and a preview of Mountain Town Music’s Celebration of Southern Rock at The Marquis Park City.

The concert brings together an all-star cast of local and Utah musicians to celebrate the songs and artists that helped define Southern rock.

Kate, who serves as line producer for the show, shares what goes into bringing such a large group of local performers together. Shannon talks about stepping outside her singer-songwriter roots for a night of Southern rock, while Rylee brings a little firsthand experience to the conversation after sharing stages with acts including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Styx, Foreigner and Kansas.

They also talk about the collaborations they’re most excited about, the Southern rock songs and artists that inspired them, and what audiences can expect when some of the area’s favorite musicians take over The Marquis stage.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick