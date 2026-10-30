LIVE from the KPCW studio: The cast of 'Finding Nemo, Jr.'

The Egyptian Youth Theatre is heading into the big blue world with its production of "Finding Nemo Jr." Director Janelle and young cast members Perry, Isabella, Flynn and Sierra talk about stepping into the roles of Nemo, Marlin, Professor Ray, Crush and Dory, and what they’ve learned during weeks of rehearsals.

They share how the production brings the familiar story to the stage, what goes into developing their characters and why performing with the youth theatre keeps bringing some of them back for more. The performances at the Egyptian Theatre Black Box are Nov.13 and 14.