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The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: The cast of 'Finding Nemo, Jr.'

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published October 30, 2026 at 3:21 PM MDT
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Nemo Jr. Director Janelle and young cast members Perry, Isabella, Flynn and Sierra
John Burdick
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KPCW
Nemo Jr. Director Janelle and young cast members Perry, Isabella, Flynn and Sierra

The Egyptian Youth Theatre is heading into the big blue world with its production of "Finding Nemo Jr." Director Janelle and young cast members Perry, Isabella, Flynn and Sierra talk about stepping into the roles of Nemo, Marlin, Professor Ray, Crush and Dory, and what they’ve learned during weeks of rehearsals.

They share how the production brings the familiar story to the stage, what goes into developing their characters and why performing with the youth theatre keeps bringing some of them back for more. The performances at the Egyptian Theatre Black Box are Nov.13 and 14.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
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John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick