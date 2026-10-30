Wasatch Railers drop the puck on their inaugural season

A new high school hockey team is hitting the ice in the Wasatch Back. KPCW sports intern Matthew Traub talks with Wasatch Railers players Wyatt Hawkins and Avery Fanning about the first-year, co-ed club bringing together students from Wasatch, Deer Creek and South Summit high schools. The Railers have a roster of about 20 players, ranging from experienced hockey players to beginners learning the game—and they’re off to a 2–0 start.

Matthew and Coach Skinner also talk about building a team from scratch, a budding rivalry with Park City, and the Railers’ hope to introduce more local students to hockey and grow the sport throughout the Wasatch Back.