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The Community Campfire

Wasatch Railers drop the puck on their inaugural season

By Bill Skinner
Published October 30, 2026 at 3:23 PM MDT
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Wyatt Hawkings and Avery Fanning of the Wasatch Railers hockey team
KPCW
Wyatt Hawkings and Avery Fanning of the Wasatch Railers hockey team

A new high school hockey team is hitting the ice in the Wasatch Back. KPCW sports intern Matthew Traub talks with Wasatch Railers players Wyatt Hawkins and Avery Fanning about the first-year, co-ed club bringing together students from Wasatch, Deer Creek and South Summit high schools. The Railers have a roster of about 20 players, ranging from experienced hockey players to beginners learning the game—and they’re off to a 2–0 start.

Matthew and Coach Skinner also talk about building a team from scratch, a budding rivalry with Park City, and the Railers’ hope to introduce more local students to hockey and grow the sport throughout the Wasatch Back.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Bill Skinner
KPCW Host / Production Specialist
See stories by Bill Skinner