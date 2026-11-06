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The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

A room full of books becomes something more

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:43 PM MST
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Maritza Roño, cofounder and Program Director of Lectura Lounge Park City
Maritza Roño
Maritza Roño, cofounder and Program Director of Lectura Lounge Park City

Maritza Roño spent years gathering people long before Lectura Lounge existed, without ever stopping to name what she was doing. Then the lounge opened, and the people who came began to teach her what it had been all along. A girl crossed a classroom. A boy got a pizza and a story all to himself. A room of writers laughed, cried, and ended the night with hugs. This is a story about what a place can become when people feel at home in it, and who they become in return.

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson