A room full of books becomes something more

Maritza Roño spent years gathering people long before Lectura Lounge existed, without ever stopping to name what she was doing. Then the lounge opened, and the people who came began to teach her what it had been all along. A girl crossed a classroom. A boy got a pizza and a story all to himself. A room of writers laughed, cried, and ended the night with hugs. This is a story about what a place can become when people feel at home in it, and who they become in return.