© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

Sweet brings a 'Ballroom Blitz' to the Egyptian Theater

By Mitchell Elliott,
John Burdick
Published November 6, 2026 at 12:42 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Stevie Stewart, bassist and vocalist for the rock band Sweet
KPCW
Stevie Stewart, bassist and vocalist for the rock band Sweet

Sweet helped define glam rock with unforgettable hits like “Ballroom Blitz,” “Fox on the Run,” and “Love Is Like Oxygen.” More than 50 years on, the band’s music continues to reach new generations with its mix of rock and roll, theatrical flair, and fun. Ahead of Sweet’s November 6–8 shows at Park City’s Egyptian Theater, bassist and vocalist Stevie Stewart joins us to talk about the band’s enduring appeal and its glam-rock roots.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Mitchell Elliott
Assistant Program Director and Volunteer DJ Coordinator
See stories by Mitchell Elliott
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick