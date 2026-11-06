Sweet brings a 'Ballroom Blitz' to the Egyptian Theater

Sweet helped define glam rock with unforgettable hits like “Ballroom Blitz,” “Fox on the Run,” and “Love Is Like Oxygen.” More than 50 years on, the band’s music continues to reach new generations with its mix of rock and roll, theatrical flair, and fun. Ahead of Sweet’s November 6–8 shows at Park City’s Egyptian Theater, bassist and vocalist Stevie Stewart joins us to talk about the band’s enduring appeal and its glam-rock roots.