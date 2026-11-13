‘Santa knew your name’: Midway Christmases through the years

Jim Kohler grew up in a small farming town where nearly everyone knew their neighbors and Santa recognized you by name. He remembers Christmas in the 1950s and 60s, when the celebrations were simple, the characters were familiar and life in the Heber Valley moved at a different pace.

The town has grown, but some of those old holiday traditions are still going strong. Join Jim for a stroll through Christmases past, a few laughs and a look at the traditions that continue to connect generations.