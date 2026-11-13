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The Community Campfire

‘Santa knew your name’: Midway Christmases through the years

By Amber Borowski Johnson
Published November 13, 2026 at 12:53 PM MST
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Sledding at the Homestead
Midway City
Sledding at the Homestead

Jim Kohler grew up in a small farming town where nearly everyone knew their neighbors and Santa recognized you by name. He remembers Christmas in the 1950s and 60s, when the celebrations were simple, the characters were familiar and life in the Heber Valley moved at a different pace.

The town has grown, but some of those old holiday traditions are still going strong. Join Jim for a stroll through Christmases past, a few laughs and a look at the traditions that continue to connect generations.

Christmas photo of Jim Kohler with his sister, Linda, circa 1963
Jim Kohler
Christmas photo of Jim Kohler with his sister, Linda, circa 1963

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The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Amber Borowski Johnson
KPCW Community Engagement Manager
See stories by Amber Borowski Johnson