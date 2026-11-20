Marie Cooper has always spoken in color. She paints large, abstract canvases that invite you to stop, sit and feel something. Then the paintings stopped coming. So did her focus, her memory and, in some ways, her sense of self. For a few years, no one could explain why.

In this episode of The Community Campfire, Marie talks with Amber Borowski Johnson about her unexpected response to a devastating diagnosis, a long and humbling recovery, and two paintings that would come to take on new meaning. It’s a story about the intersection of art and health, but more importantly, it’s about patience, small victories and learning to find beauty in what remains.