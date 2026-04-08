A clearer path to health built on what truly matters

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel's message is simple. “Wellness shouldn’t be difficult: it should be an invisible part of one’s lifestyle that yields maximum health benefits with the least work." Pairing common sense with uncommon wisdom based on his decades of expertise and experience, Dr. Emanuel helps us consider which lifestyle changes are worth making and how to most easily implement them for longer, healthier, and happier lives. Leave our discussion with greater clarity and a deeper understanding of what really matters for well-being―connection, purpose, and sustainable choices, backed by science.

Publisher: W.W. Norton & Company