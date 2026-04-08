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The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

A clearer path to health built on what truly matters

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published April 8, 2026 at 12:17 PM MDT
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Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, author of "Eat Your Ice Cream"
Publisher: W. W. Norton & Company
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, author of "Eat Your Ice Cream"

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel's message is simple. “Wellness shouldn’t be difficult: it should be an invisible part of one’s lifestyle that yields maximum health benefits with the least work." Pairing common sense with uncommon wisdom based on his decades of expertise and experience, Dr. Emanuel helps us consider which lifestyle changes are worth making and how to most easily implement them for longer, healthier, and happier lives. Leave our discussion with greater clarity and a deeper understanding of what really matters for well-being―connection, purpose, and sustainable choices, backed by science.

Book cover for "Eat Your Ice Cream" by Ezekiel Emanuel
Publisher: W.W. Norton & Company

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz