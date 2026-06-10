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The Mountain Life

The skin cancer conversation every Utahn needs to hear

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:02 PM MDT
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Dr. Karen Stolman, dermatologist and owner of Park City Dermatology and Heber City Dermatology
Karen Stolman
Dr. Karen Stolman, dermatologist and owner of Park City Dermatology and Heber City Dermatology

As summer arrives and we all spend more time outdoors, protecting our skin becomes more important than ever. Dr. Karen Stolman, a board-certified dermatologist and owner of Park City Dermatology and Heber City Dermatology, specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of skin cancer, as well as medical and cosmetic dermatology. Today she helps us understand why skin cancer rates remain high in Utah, what warning signs to watch for, and the simple steps we can take to protect ourselves and our families.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek