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UTAH PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Results for Summit & Wasatch counties, state, federal races
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

From people pleasing to self-trust

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 24, 2026 at 4:42 PM MDT
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Dr. Jennifer Reid author of Guilt Free: Reclaiming Your Life from Unreasonable Expectations
Grace Woolslayer
Dr. Jennifer Reid author of "Guilt Free: Reclaiming Your Life from Unreasonable Expectations"

Today on "The Mountain Life," we tackle an emotion that many people, and especially women, know all too well: guilt. Guilt for working too much, not working enough, putting themselves first, or asking for help. Our guest is author and psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Reid, who is also a University of Pennsylvania faculty member and a specialist in women's mental health. In her new book, "Guilt Free: Reclaiming Your Life from Unreasonable Expectations," Dr. Reid explores why guilt becomes so deeply ingrained and offers practical tools to break free from people-pleasing, set healthier boundaries, and reclaim a life guided by self-trust rather than self-criticism.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek