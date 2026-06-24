From people pleasing to self-trust

Today on "The Mountain Life," we tackle an emotion that many people, and especially women, know all too well: guilt. Guilt for working too much, not working enough, putting themselves first, or asking for help. Our guest is author and psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Reid, who is also a University of Pennsylvania faculty member and a specialist in women's mental health. In her new book, "Guilt Free: Reclaiming Your Life from Unreasonable Expectations," Dr. Reid explores why guilt becomes so deeply ingrained and offers practical tools to break free from people-pleasing, set healthier boundaries, and reclaim a life guided by self-trust rather than self-criticism.