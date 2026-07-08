Defying your genetic destiny

What if your genes aren't your destiny? Florence Comite, is physician-scientist, endocrinologist and the leading authority on healthy longevity. She explains how advances in precision medicine, diagnostics and artificial intelligence are helping people take control of their health and aging in her book "Invincible: Defy Your Genetic Destiny to Live Better, Longer." Through her programs, she has helped thousands of patients reverse diabetes, improve heart health, reduce dementia risk and extend their healthspan.