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The Mountain Life

Defying your genetic destiny

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 8, 2026 at 1:18 PM MDT
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Book cover for "Invincible: Defy Your Genetic Destiny to Live Better, Longer" by Florence Comite
Publisher: Little Brown Spark

What if your genes aren't your destiny? Florence Comite, is physician-scientist, endocrinologist and the leading authority on healthy longevity. She explains how advances in precision medicine, diagnostics and artificial intelligence are helping people take control of their health and aging in her book "Invincible: Defy Your Genetic Destiny to Live Better, Longer." Through her programs, she has helped thousands of patients reverse diabetes, improve heart health, reduce dementia risk and extend their healthspan.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek