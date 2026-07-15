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The Mountain Life

Healing the whole brain for concussion recovery

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 15, 2026 at 12:35 PM MDT
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Annie Howard, founder of Happy Brain Physical Therapy in Park City
Annie Howard
Annie Howard, founder of Happy Brain Physical Therapy in Park City

Concussions are often called "invisible injuries," but for many people, the lingering symptoms—brain fog, dizziness, headaches, fatigue, and anxiety—can last for months or even years. After experiencing her own difficult concussion recovery, Annie Howard, founder of Happy Brain Physical Therapy in Park City, dedicated her career to helping others heal through an innovative, whole-brain approach that integrates vestibular, visual, cognitive, and autonomic rehabilitation. She explains why recovery isn't just about rest and what it really takes to get your brain back.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek