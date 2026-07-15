Healing the whole brain for concussion recovery

Concussions are often called "invisible injuries," but for many people, the lingering symptoms—brain fog, dizziness, headaches, fatigue, and anxiety—can last for months or even years. After experiencing her own difficult concussion recovery, Annie Howard, founder of Happy Brain Physical Therapy in Park City, dedicated her career to helping others heal through an innovative, whole-brain approach that integrates vestibular, visual, cognitive, and autonomic rehabilitation. She explains why recovery isn't just about rest and what it really takes to get your brain back.

