Inside the world of peptides, regenerative medicine

Peptides have become one of the hottest topics in health and longevity. Supporters say they can speed recovery, heal tendons, reduce inflammation, and even slow aging. Critics point out that many of the claims are running well ahead of the science. So what's real, what's hype, and what should consumers know? Dr. Angela Petersen, founder of Amplified Regenerative Health and author of "The Wellness Glitch," helps us understand the science behind peptides, regenerative medicine, and other emerging therapies—and where the evidence stands today.