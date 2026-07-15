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The Mountain Life

Inside the world of peptides, regenerative medicine

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 15, 2026 at 11:40 AM MDT
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Dr. Angela Peterson, founder of Amplified Regenerative Health and author of "The Wellness Glitch"
Carla Boecklin Photography
Dr. Angela Peterson, founder of Amplified Regenerative Health and author of "The Wellness Glitch"

Peptides have become one of the hottest topics in health and longevity. Supporters say they can speed recovery, heal tendons, reduce inflammation, and even slow aging. Critics point out that many of the claims are running well ahead of the science. So what's real, what's hype, and what should consumers know? Dr. Angela Petersen, founder of Amplified Regenerative Health and author of "The Wellness Glitch," helps us understand the science behind peptides, regenerative medicine, and other emerging therapies—and where the evidence stands today.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek