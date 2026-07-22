Finding a mother through her words

Rebecca Brenner’s latest book, "Paper House," is equal parts elegy and excavation. Through precise, emotionally charged verse, Brenner confronts inherited trauma, explores the contradictions of love and loss, and demonstrates how language can build new foundations without erasing old scars. The collection invites readers to inhabit unresolved spaces where grief and hope stand side by side and to witness the healing that can emerge when old stories are surrendered to silence and space.