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The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Finding a mother through her words

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published July 22, 2026 at 11:35 AM MDT
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Rebecca Brenner, author of "Paper House"
Courtesy of Rebecca Brenner
Rebecca Brenner, author of "Paper House"

Rebecca Brenner’s latest book, "Paper House," is equal parts elegy and excavation. Through precise, emotionally charged verse, Brenner confronts inherited trauma, explores the contradictions of love and loss, and demonstrates how language can build new foundations without erasing old scars. The collection invites readers to inhabit unresolved spaces where grief and hope stand side by side and to witness the healing that can emerge when old stories are surrendered to silence and space.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz