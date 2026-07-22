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The Mountain Life

From the courtroom to the donut shop

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published July 22, 2026 at 11:18 AM MDT
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Chomp Donuts owner Rick Nemeroff showing an assortment of donuts in the KPCW studios
Mitch Elliott
Chomp Donuts owner Rick Nemeroff showing an assortment of donuts in the KPCW studios

Donuts have been a big partof American breakfast culture for over a century. And Rick Nemeroff, cofounder of Chomp Donuts, is delighted to be making and serving them up fresh right here in Park City. But Nemeroff hasn’t always been part of the baking world. He was a prominent attorney and founder of a major lawfirm before embarking upon a new path. Today he speaks about what led to Chomp Donuts and how the world of donuts compares and contrasts with being a attorney.

Mary Beth Maziarz with Rick Nemeroff and Leah Erickson of Chomp Donuts
KPCW
Mary Beth Maziarz with Rick Nemeroff and Leah Erickson of Chomp Donuts

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz