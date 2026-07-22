From the courtroom to the donut shop

Donuts have been a big partof American breakfast culture for over a century. And Rick Nemeroff, cofounder of Chomp Donuts, is delighted to be making and serving them up fresh right here in Park City. But Nemeroff hasn’t always been part of the baking world. He was a prominent attorney and founder of a major lawfirm before embarking upon a new path. Today he speaks about what led to Chomp Donuts and how the world of donuts compares and contrasts with being a attorney.

KPCW Mary Beth Maziarz with Rick Nemeroff and Leah Erickson of Chomp Donuts