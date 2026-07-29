Building resilient, creative kids one show at a time

Speaking in front of a crowd, learning complex dance sequences, getting along with a diverse group of people, even technical things like running soundboards or programming lighting cues. . . these are just a few of the skills young people can develop by participating in theater programs. Amy Livingston, new Artistic Director of the Egyptian Theatre's YouTheatre program, is passionate about how especially important theater can be for great kids who might NOT fit into the usual boxes. She talks about how the Egyptian YouTheatre has evolved into its tuition-free model and how it is supporting the dreams of local youth.