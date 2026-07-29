© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Building resilient, creative kids one show at a time

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:17 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Amy Livingston, Artistic Director of the Egyptian YouTheatre program
Amy Livingston
Amy Livingston, Artistic Director of the Egyptian YouTheatre program

Speaking in front of a crowd, learning complex dance sequences, getting along with a diverse group of people, even technical things like running soundboards or programming lighting cues. . . these are just a few of the skills young people can develop by participating in theater programs. Amy Livingston, new Artistic Director of the Egyptian Theatre's YouTheatre program, is passionate about how especially important theater can be for great kids who might NOT fit into the usual boxes. She talks about how the Egyptian YouTheatre has evolved into its tuition-free model and how it is supporting the dreams of local youth.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz