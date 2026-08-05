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The Mountain Life

How making challah can heal what ails you

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published August 5, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
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Dr. Beth Ricanati, author of "The Braided Prescription"
Beth Ricanati
Dr. Beth Ricanati, author of "The Braided Prescription"

Can kneading dough actually lower your blood pressure? Physician Beth Ricanati, MD, believed stress was causing her heart condition until her doctor suggested something very different might be going on, and a weekly ritual of braiding challah became her cure. In "The Braided Prescription," Dr. Ricanati distills seven ancient practices into modern tools anyone can use to improve their physical and mental health, including working with their hands and using food and ritual to bring more connection, community, and comfort to their life.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz