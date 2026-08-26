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The Mountain Life

The state of our skin following the summer of fun in the sun

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 26, 2026 at 12:25 PM MDT
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Dr. Claudia Kim
New Look New Life
Dr. Claudia Kim

Summer in the mountains invites us outdoors for hiking, biking, gardening, and long days on the trail. But while we're enjoying the sunshine, our skin is quietly keeping score. The fine lines, dark spots, and other signs of sun damage we notice in the fall often begin developing months earlier, even without a sunburn. Board-certified cosmetic surgeon Dr. Claudia Kim, explains what ultraviolet light is really doing beneath the surface of our skin, how to protect it while still enjoying an active outdoor life, and when a suspicious spot deserves a closer look.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek