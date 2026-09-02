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The Mountain Life

Finding sustainable fresh plant foods in our cities, back yards

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published September 2, 2026 at 1:24 PM MDT
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Meg Bartley is a PhD candidate in anthropology at the University of Utah and the Public Health Coordinator for the City of Holladay
Meg Bartley
Meg Bartley is a PhD candidate in anthropology at the University of Utah and the Public Health Coordinator for the City of Holladay

Megan R. Bartley is a PhD candidate in anthropology at the University of Utah and the Public Health Coordinator for the City of Holladay. She studies social and ecological determinants of health: the environmental conditions that shape development, behavior, and overall well-being. Her academic research spans early childhood development, healthy aging, and inclusive access to outdoor recreation.

As a public scholar and professional chef, much of Meg's public work examines the social norms and legal frameworks that influence which local edibles count as food and which get defined as "pests" or "weeds." She connects these definitions to a bigger question: who gets access to fresh, sustainable food. She brings this work to museums, classrooms, festivals, and kitchens, with a commitment to accessible, transparent science.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz