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The Mountain Life

Can happiness be taught?

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published September 30, 2026 at 3:24 PM MDT
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Therapist Frank Clayton, aka "The Happiest Therapist,” explores how young people can build habits of gratitude, optimism, resilience, and noticing what’s going right.
KPCW
Therapist Frank Clayton, aka "The Happiest Therapist,” explores how young people can build habits of gratitude, optimism, resilience, and noticing what’s going right.

In this month's Resilient Youth episode, brought to you by Live Like Sam, what if happiness isn’t just something that happens to us, but something we can actually learn and practice? That’s the idea behind positive psychology, and it raises an especially interesting question: Why wait until adulthood to teach people the skills that can help them thrive? Utah-licensed mental health counselor, author, and longtime positive psychology teacher Frank Clayton talks about teaching kids to notice what’s going right, build resilience, and develop habits that can contribute to a happier life.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz