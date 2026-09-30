Can happiness be taught?

In this month's Resilient Youth episode, brought to you by Live Like Sam, what if happiness isn’t just something that happens to us, but something we can actually learn and practice? That’s the idea behind positive psychology, and it raises an especially interesting question: Why wait until adulthood to teach people the skills that can help them thrive? Utah-licensed mental health counselor, author, and longtime positive psychology teacher Frank Clayton talks about teaching kids to notice what’s going right, build resilience, and develop habits that can contribute to a happier life.