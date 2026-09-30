The surprising connection between GLP-1 drugs and eye health

What if checking your eye pressure could become as routine as monitoring your blood sugar? Dr. Barbara Wirostko, ophthalmologist, researcher and founder of MyEyes, is exploring how monitoring eye pressure outside the doctor’s office could reveal fluctuations we’ve been missing. And there’s another intriguing development: emerging research suggests GLP-1 drugs may affect eye pressure and possibly the risk of diseases such as glaucoma. Dr. Wirostko talks about what we’re learning about the eye, and what it could mean for the future of protecting our vision.