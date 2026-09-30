© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

The surprising connection between GLP-1 drugs and eye health

By Mary Beth Maziarz
Published September 30, 2026 at 3:25 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Barbara Wirostko is an ophthalmologist, researcher and founder of MyEyes
KPCW
Dr. Barbara Wirostko is an ophthalmologist, researcher and founder of MyEyes

What if checking your eye pressure could become as routine as monitoring your blood sugar? Dr. Barbara Wirostko, ophthalmologist, researcher and founder of MyEyes, is exploring how monitoring eye pressure outside the doctor’s office could reveal fluctuations we’ve been missing. And there’s another intriguing development: emerging research suggests GLP-1 drugs may affect eye pressure and possibly the risk of diseases such as glaucoma. Dr. Wirostko talks about what we’re learning about the eye, and what it could mean for the future of protecting our vision.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz