Cross-country champion 'King' Klæbo comes to Utah

Perhaps the greatest winter athlete in history, cross-country skier Johannes Høsflot Klæbo joins The Mountain Life. At the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics earlier this year, “King Klæbo” did something extraordinary: he won gold in all six men’s cross-country events—from the sprint to the 50K. So how does he do it? Lynn Ware Peek sits down with Johannes in Midway, Utah, where he comes for physical therapy with Megan Stowe, one of the people outside his family who’s part of Team Klæbo. And it turns out, this Norwegian superstar loves Utah. So for a few weeks each year, we get to claim him as one of our own.