this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | Dec. 21, 2021

Published December 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST
On this episode, Nell and Chris will first be speaking with ornithologist and conservationist John Mittermeier, who works with the American Bird Conservancy as their Director of Threatened Species Outreach.

There’s a new global search effort calling on researchers, conservationists, and the global birdwatching community to help
find 10 rare bird species that have been lost to science.

Then, Rhea Cone and Nate Brown, from our local birding community, will come on to share some winter birding tips and their findings in this past weekend’s Christmas Bird Count coordinated through the Swaner Preserve.

This Green EarthNell LarsonChris CherniakRhea ConeNate BrownDr. John Mittermeier
