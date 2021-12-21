This Green Earth | Dec. 21, 2021

On this episode, Nell and Chris will first be speaking with ornithologist and conservationist John Mittermeier, who works with the American Bird Conservancy as their Director of Threatened Species Outreach.

There’s a new global search effort calling on researchers, conservationists, and the global birdwatching community to help

find 10 rare bird species that have been lost to science.

Then, Rhea Cone and Nate Brown, from our local birding community, will come on to share some winter birding tips and their findings in this past weekend’s Christmas Bird Count coordinated through the Swaner Preserve.

