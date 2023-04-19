This Green Earth | April 18, 2023

Learn about the origins and historical significance of Earth Day with Michael Karapetian, the Great Global Cleanup Coordinator at earthday.org. Next, Kimball Art Center curator Nancy Stoaks shares the latest exhibition that opens on Earth Day, April 22. "Between Life and Land: Identity" examines the role our values, practices, histories and fictions play in shaping and re-shaping the environments we call home. Then, hear about local Earth Day activities.

