This Green Earth

This Green Earth | August 29, 2023

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published August 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM MDT
Author and conservation storyteller Millie Kerr shares her new book "Wilder: How Rewilding is Transforming Conservation and Changing the World." Her book examines rewilding projects from around the world and the people who are changing conservation and offering hope for the future. (01:34)

Then, Director of the Community and Natural Resources Institute, Jessica Schad, shares the results of a recent survey of 3,750 Utahns about their perceptions of environmental issues of importance to the state. (23:58)

Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley