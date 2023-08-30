This Green Earth | August 29, 2023

Author and conservation storyteller Millie Kerr shares her new book "Wilder: How Rewilding is Transforming Conservation and Changing the World." Her book examines rewilding projects from around the world and the people who are changing conservation and offering hope for the future. (01:34)

Then, Director of the Community and Natural Resources Institute, Jessica Schad, shares the results of a recent survey of 3,750 Utahns about their perceptions of environmental issues of importance to the state. (23:58)