Nell and Chris speak with Donald Anderson about algal blooms which are growing bigger and more frequent worldwide as ocean temperatures rise. Anderson is the Director of the US National Office for Harmful Algal Blooms at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. (01:37)

Then, they speak with author Dr. Michael Mann about his latest book, "Our Fragile Moment: How Lessons from Earth’s Past Can Help Us Survive the Climate Crisis." (23:35)