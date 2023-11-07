© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | November 7, 2023

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published November 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
Water flows along the All-American Canal, Aug. 13, 2022, near Winterhaven, Calif. The canal conveys water from the Colorado River into the Imperial Valley. Arizona, California and Nevada on Monday, May 22, proposed a deal to significantly cut their water use from the drought-stricken Colorado River over the next three years.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
Water flows along the All-American Canal, Aug. 13, 2022, near Winterhaven, Calif. The canal conveys water from the Colorado River into the Imperial Valley. Arizona, California and Nevada on Monday, May 22, proposed a deal to significantly cut their water use from the drought-stricken Colorado River over the next three years.

We uncover the wonders of flight with science-based writer Rebecca Heisman. Heisman has just published a new book called "Flight Paths: How a Passionate, Quirky Group of Pioneering Scientists Solved the Mystery of Bird Migration." She discusses this as well as the fascinating differences in bird wing structures. (01:25)

Then, Lisa Thompson and Lynne Zummo from the Natural History Museum of Utah talk about a new exhibition called "A Climate of Hope." This landmark exhibition is designed to help Utahns find opportunity in the face of the climate crisis. (27:19)

This Green Earth
Stay Connected
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak