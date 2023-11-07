This Green Earth | November 7, 2023

We uncover the wonders of flight with science-based writer Rebecca Heisman. Heisman has just published a new book called "Flight Paths: How a Passionate, Quirky Group of Pioneering Scientists Solved the Mystery of Bird Migration." She discusses this as well as the fascinating differences in bird wing structures. (01:25)

Then, Lisa Thompson and Lynne Zummo from the Natural History Museum of Utah talk about a new exhibition called "A Climate of Hope." This landmark exhibition is designed to help Utahns find opportunity in the face of the climate crisis. (27:19)