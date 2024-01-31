© 2024 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | January 30, 2024

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published January 31, 2024 at 10:49 AM MST
Though many of us may not consider ourselves fans of spiders – jumping spiders are some of the worlds most fascinating and aerobatic arachnids. They are even crooners, singing and dancing to woo mates. Learn more about the wonderful world of jumping spiders with Harvard University’s Paul Shamble on This Green Earth. (01:32)

Then award-winning Author Tony Hiss also joins the show to discuss his latest book, "Rescuing the Planet, Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth" (28:51)

Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
