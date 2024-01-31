This Green Earth | January 30, 2024

Though many of us may not consider ourselves fans of spiders – jumping spiders are some of the worlds most fascinating and aerobatic arachnids. They are even crooners, singing and dancing to woo mates. Learn more about the wonderful world of jumping spiders with Harvard University’s Paul Shamble on This Green Earth. (01:32)

Then award-winning Author Tony Hiss also joins the show to discuss his latest book, "Rescuing the Planet, Protecting Half the Land to Heal the Earth" (28:51)