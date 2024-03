Author and voice for the natural world, Carl Safina explores how humans are changing the living world and what the changes mean for the planet. His work has won a MacArthur “genius” grant as well as Pew and Guggenheim Fellowships. (1:31)

Then, Heal Utah’s Meisei [May-Say] Gonzalez details the 2024 legislative decisions the organization says will impact our state’s environmental health. (30:36)