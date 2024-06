Learn about how Park City residents can reduce the amount of waste going into the landfill with Park City Community Foundation’s Eyee Hsu and Andy Hecht.

They will discuss the launch of a residential curbside food waste collection as part of its Zero Food Waste initiative.(0:00)

Then, EarthDay.org’s Aidan Charron discusses fast fashion and its effects on our planet, as one of the leading causes of deforestation. (23:55)