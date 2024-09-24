This Green Earth | September 24, 2024 By Chris Cherniak, Claire Wiley Published September 24, 2024 at 12:32 PM MDT Listen • 46:26 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS This Green Earth Mike Luers, general manager of the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District, discusses “forever chemicals” like PFAS and biosolids and how they are handled locally and statewide. (02:05)David Kinka, senior wildlife restoration manager at American Prairie, talks about his work restoring and monitoring wildlife on the Montana reserve, which includes re-wilding bison and the swift fox. (25:15)