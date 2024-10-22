This Green Earth | October 22, 2024 By Chris Cherniak, Claire Wiley Published October 22, 2024 at 3:54 PM MDT Listen • 51:14 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS This Green Earth Award-winning graphic designer, Esther Gonstalla, talks about her new book, "Atlas of a Threatened Planet: 150 Infographics to Help Anyone Save the World."Local Anna Robertson, co-founder of The Cool Down, shares her mission to make it easier for everyone to help themselves while they help the planet. She provides tips on how to be more sustainable in our homes, especially as we move into the colder months.