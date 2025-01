Biologist Naira de Gracia shares her book, "The Last Cold Place – A Field Season Studying Penguins in Antarctica," which looks at a generation of chinstrap penguins in Antarctica. (01:23)

Then, biologist and Michigan Tech professor, John Vucetich, talks about a study of wolves and moose in Isle Royale National Park that led to his book, "Restoring the Balance: What Wolves Tell Us About Our Relationship with Nature.”

(24:48)