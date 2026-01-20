© 2026 KPCW

This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

New web-based tool models Great Salt Lake dust exposure

By Claire Wiley
Published January 20, 2026 at 3:55 PM MST
Most people can imagine why a shrinking Great Salt Lake would mean unhealthy dust storms for the Wasatch Front, or why refilling the lake through water conservation could reduce dust exposure. Now, there’s a data-based modeling tool to visualize it.

University of Utah atmospheric scientist, Derek Mallia, who gathered and produced the data used in the web-based tool walks us through how it's used and all the educational information it contains.

Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and host of The Local View.
See stories by Claire Wiley