New web-based tool models Great Salt Lake dust exposure
Most people can imagine why a shrinking Great Salt Lake would mean unhealthy dust storms for the Wasatch Front, or why refilling the lake through water conservation could reduce dust exposure. Now, there’s a data-based modeling tool to visualize it.
University of Utah atmospheric scientist, Derek Mallia, who gathered and produced the data used in the web-based tool walks us through how it's used and all the educational information it contains.