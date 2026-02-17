© 2026 KPCW

The Harrowing Tale of a Teens Survival in the Amazon Jungle

By Claire Wiley
Published February 17, 2026 at 1:33 PM MST
Ellen Cochrane is an author and educator who has just written the book "Follow the Water: The Unbelievable True Story of a Teenager's Survival in the Amazon."

A former teacher and certified California Naturalist, Cochrane has crafted an immersive book for young readers, blending a gripping survival narrative with environmental science. The book details the harrowing survival of 17 year old Juliane Koepcke who was in a devastating plane crash over the amazon and not only lived through the plane, but went on to survive 11 days in the jungle.

